"Ban Me Motherf***er" - Snoop Dogg Blasts Facebook/Instagram Censorship

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg released a video on Instagram, challenging the Facebook-owned social media site to ban him after they banned Minister Louis Farrakhan and many other outspoken voices.

“I want to know for what?” Snoop asked. “All he ever do is tell the truth. But ya’ll gonna ban him though? What if we ban y’all? What if we stop fucking with y’all, Facebook and Instagram?”

“I stand with him. I’m with him. Ban me motherf**ker,” he continued.

Some additional people who were banned from the sites include, Milo Yiannapoulis, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson and others.

