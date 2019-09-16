Ban On Eating Dogs & Cats Blocked in the UK Because it Might Offend East Asians

A legal ban on eating dogs and cats in the UK has been blocked over fears it might offend people from South-East Asian countries.

Yes, really.

After a bill was drawn up to make possession of dog or cat meat illegal in the UK, civil servants stepped in to halt the move.

Tory MP Giles Watling was later told that the main reason the Ministry of Justice blocked the bill was over fears it would be seen as “culturally insensitive” to dictate to other countries what they could eat, despite the fact that it would have no impact whatsoever on South-East Asian countries where dog and cat meat is consumed.

“Dogs are our companion animals. We do not eat them, and that is a very important message to send to the rest of the world,” said Watling

“It’s not culturally insensitive because we’re not telling them what to do – we’re just telling them what we do,” he added, noting that he was “surprised” by the MoJ’s objection.

Around 30 million dogs are slaughtered and eaten in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia every single year. Many are skinned alive and suffer horrendous torture.

Progressives claim every culture is equal and that we shouldn’t judge.

I say some cultures are better than others.

What do you think?

