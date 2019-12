George Soros is banned in his home country of Hungary, The Philippines, Turkey, Russia, Poland, and Pakistan. But his presence in the United States and more importantly its elections couldn’t be stronger.

And be sure to check out Jon Bowne’s other breaking reports below, and follow him on Banned.video for the latest:

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!