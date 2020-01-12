Bangladeshi, Chinese Migrants and MS-13 Gang Member Apprehended After Crossing Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants that included Bangladeshi, Chinese, and Haitian nationals. They also arrested a member of the MS-13 gang and a wounded Mexican cartel gunman who fled across the border.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple illegal aliens from various nations during a 24-hour period on January 9, according to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The foreign nationals included five Chinese, three Bangladeshi, five Haitians, and a cartel member who was wounded in a gun battle with Mexican state police. In total, the agents apprehended 107 illegal aliens during the period.


Following a shootout near Guerrero, Coahuila, that left eight Los Zetas cartel gunmen dead, Border Patrol agents working near Carrizo Springs, Texas, apprehended a wounded gunman who illegally crossed the border to escape Mexican authorities, Breitbart Texas reported.

The agents provided medical assistance and then transported the man to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

