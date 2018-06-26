Bangladeshi Peacekeeper Killed in Sudan Ambush

Image Credits: Kakuwa/kakwa Tribe / Wikimedia Commons.

A peacekeeper from Bangladesh was killed on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen ambushed a humanitarian convoy on a road in South Sudan, two United Nations sources said.

South Sudan slid into violence in late 2013 when President Salva Kiir broke with his then deputy Riek Machar, leading to violent clashes between government troops and those aligned to Machar. The two leaders are meeting in neighboring Sudan to try to reach a peace deal.

Two sources with the United Nations in South Sudan told Reuters the peacekeeper was shot while helping escort the aid convoy between the towns of Yei and Lasu in the west of the country.

