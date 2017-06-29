Banking Giant Tells Clients to Prepare for UK Government Collapse, Third Election

Citigroup has warned clients that Theresa May’s position as prime minister is “unsustainable,” warning them to prepare for the government to collapse within a matter of months.

The multinational banking corporation believes the parliamentary majority which the prime minister secured through her deal with Ulster’s Democratic Unionist Party is “not comfortable enough for crunch votes,” according to a report in The Times.

“In our view, May’s premiership is not sustainable beyond a few months, perhaps a year at most, and will be under pressure in the face of contentious parliamentary votes from the very beginning,” they said.

