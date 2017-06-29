Banking Giant Tells Clients to Prepare for UK Government Collapse, Third Election

Image Credits: 49956354@N04, Flickr.

Citigroup has warned clients that Theresa May’s position as prime minister is “unsustainable,” warning them to prepare for the government to collapse within a matter of months.

The multinational banking corporation believes the parliamentary majority which the prime minister secured through her deal with Ulster’s Democratic Unionist Party is “not comfortable enough for crunch votes,” according to a report in The Times.

“In our view, May’s premiership is not sustainable beyond a few months, perhaps a year at most, and will be under pressure in the face of contentious parliamentary votes from the very beginning,” they said.

Read more


Related Articles

Vatican's 3rd Most Powerful Figure, Cardinal Pell, Charged With Sex Assaults On Minors

Vatican’s 3rd Most Powerful Figure, Cardinal Pell, Charged With Sex Assaults On Minors

World News
Comments
Number of Sweden's No-Go Zones Rises

Number of Sweden’s No-Go Zones Rises

World News
Comments

American Commerce Chief Cut Off Mid-Speech in Berlin

World News
Comments

Hagmann: Child/Human Trafficking Is The Currency Of The Elite

World News
Comments

George Soros Struggles To Subvert Eastern Euopean Democracies

World News
Comments

Comments