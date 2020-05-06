Banned Content: Ex-Fauci Employee Who Was Jailed Speaks Out In Viral Interviews

An expert virologist who worked under Anthony Fauci before being jailed and placed on a 5-year gag order is speaking out in a pair of viral interviews.

One interview comes as part of a documentary called Plandemic that is being censored by YouTube.

The Plandemic filmmakers released a half-hour long vignette where renowned scientist Judy Mikovits PHD exposes Dr. Fauci’s involvement in purposely withholding information that could have saved millions of lives during the AIDS epidemic.

“The entire continent of Africa lost a generation as that virus was spread through because of the arrogance of a group of people, and it includes Robert Redfield who’s now the head of the CDC, right along with Tony Fauci,” she explains.

The full film is set to be released this summer.

YouTube uploads of the interview are being taken down, but with multitudes of users uploading the video to their accounts, several versions still exist.

Plandemic movie trailer featuring @DrJudyAMikovits get's yanked from YouTube! pic.twitter.com/EoDq6INeg1 — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) May 6, 2020

Three different versions of the interview, all uploaded on Monday, each have over 1 million views with a total view count of 5,875,396.

Plandemicmovie.com states, “In an effort to bypass the gatekeepers of free speech, we invite you to download this interview by simply clicking the button below, then uploading directly to all of your favorite platforms.”

Infowars has uploaded the interview to Banned.video – Watch Here!

Another interview with Dr. Mikovits, uploaded by popular YouTube channel Valuetainment, has been viewed over 1 million times in one week.

In the nearly 2-hour interview, Patrick Bet-David asks Dr. Mikovits about her two books, her history with Dr. Fauci, life as a fugitive and much more.

One thing is certain, the establishment wants to silence Dr. Mikovits, but the people are hungry for the information she’s presenting.

From the Plandemic website:

Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality. Let’s back up to address how we got here… In the early 1900s, America’s first Billionaire, John D. Rockefeller bought a German pharmaceutical company that would later assist Hitler to implement his eugenics-based vision by manufacturing chemicals and poisons for war. Rockefeller wanted to eliminate the competitors of Western medicine, so he submitted a report to Congress declaring that there were too many doctors and medical schools in America, and that all natural healing modalities were unscientific quackery. Rockefeller called for the standardization of medical education, whereby only his organization be allowed to grant medical school licenses in the US. And so began the practice of immune suppressive, synthetic and toxic drugs. Once people had become dependent on this new system and the addictive drugs it provided, the system switched to a paid program, creating lifelong customers for the Rockefellers. Currently, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the US. Rockefeller’s secret weapon to success was the strategy known as, “problem-reaction-solution.” Create a problem, escalate fear, then offer a pre-planned solution. Sound familiar? Flash forward to 2020… They named it COVID19. Our leaders of world health predicted millions would die. The National Guard was deployed. Makeshift hospitals were erected to care for a massive overflow of patients. Mass graves were dug. Terrifying news reports had people everywhere seeking shelter to avoid contact. The plan was unfolding with diabolical precision, but the masters of the Pandemic underestimated one thing… the people. Medical professionals and every-day citizens are sharing critical information online. The overlords of big tech have ordered all dissenting voices to be silenced and banned, but they are too late. The slumbering masses are awake and aware that something is not right. Quarantine has provided the missing element: time. Suddenly, our overworked citizenry has ample time to research and investigate for themselves. Once you see, you can’t unsee. The window of opportunity is open like never before. For the first time in human history, we have the world’s attention. Plandemic will expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system, while laying out a new plan; a plan that allows all of humanity to reconnect with healing forces of nature. 2020 is the code for perfect vision. It is also the year that will go down in history as the moment we finally opened our eyes.

