Banned Video of Prominent Think Tank Dropping COVID-19 Truth Bombs Now Available

YouTube recently removed a Hoover Institution production because it contradicted the World Health Organization’s official narrative about COVID-19. See the censored video below:

Don’t miss:



As the 2020 democratic party’s attempt to steal the election comes closer and becomes more apparent, Roger Stone believes the time is now for the preparatory actions needed to check and verify the elections for ourselves.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!