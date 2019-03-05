Banning Internet Porn is a Trojan Horse For Global ID

The UK’s new policy requiring users to buy an ID to view porn sites is really a trojan horse for an internet taxation system that paves the way for a global tax and Internet ID.

Similar to a driver’s license or passport, the “porn pass” gives the government a direct line to personal and private information, the Sun reports:

When someone first clicks on a site, they’ll be asked to register with AgeID and verify their age using a Mobile SMS, credit card, passport, or driving license.

Users will then be able to use their AgeID username or password to access all porn sites that use AgeID – though some may use different age verification systems.

This is a scheme to get everyone to opt into global ID, the holy grail of surveillance.

Previously, Internet ID power grabs were sold to the masses under the guise of “cybersecurity” that also destroyed users’ ability to be anonymous on the web.

Similarly, an internet ID program pushed 2011 by the Obama administration also had the goal of establishing a “driver’s license for the internet.”

The initiative, called National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC), was celebrated as a “single, secure online ID that Americans could use to verify their identity across multiple websites,” but it was also slammed by privacy advocates who said the policy denied First Amendment protections in the digital realm.

Going after porn is a calculated move because it garners support from conservatives and Christians who take the campaign at face value as a moral victory.

Moreover, the majority of Internet content is pornography and once it’s under the global power brokers’ thumb, there’s nothing stopping them from the rest of the web.

