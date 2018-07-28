Bannon: 2018 Midterms Are Trump's First Reelection Campaign

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon said Friday that the 2018 midterm elections amount to President Trump’s first reelection campaign because he says Democrats will attempt to impeach the president if they take both chambers of Congress.

Bannon told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Trump supporters need to turn out at 2016 levels of support to bolster the Trump administration during the midterms.

“Sean you said something, [that] it’s the most important midterm. I would just like to rephrase that, I think this is President Trump’s first reelect,” he said.

“Everybody that turned out in 2016 have to do it all over again,” Bannon continued. “Or the first action they’re going to take under Nancy Pelosi or whoever the Democratic Speaker is is trying to impeach President Trump.”

