Bannon Apologizes For Anti-Trump Comments In Wolff Book

Image Credits: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Battered by the backlash from Michael Wolff’s book, Steve Bannon is trying to make amends with the Trump family, providing a statement to Axios that expresses “regret” to President Trump and praises his son, Donald Trump Jr.

– “Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around.”

– “My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama.”

Read more


Related Articles

Prof: Asian Students Guilty Of 'Colorblind' Racism

Prof: Asian Students Guilty Of ‘Colorblind’ Racism

U.S. News
Comments
Joe Arpaio Running for Senate in Arizona

Joe Arpaio Running for Senate in Arizona

U.S. News
Comments

Petition: Oprah Must Disavow Harvey Weinstein

U.S. News
Comments

Scarborough: ‘Many Democrats Believe Bill Clinton Is A Rapist’

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Sees Spike in Homegrown Terrorist Cases

U.S. News
Comments

Comments