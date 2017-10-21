Bannon Blasts 'Destructive' Bush For 'Embarrassing Himself' By Mocking Trump

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Friday depicted former President George W. Bush as bumbling and inept, faulting him for presiding over a ‘destructive’ presidency during his time in the White House.

Bannon’s scathing remarks amounted to a retort to a Bush speech in New York earlier this week, in which the 43rd president denounced bigotry in Trump-era American politics and warned that the rise of ‘nativism,’ isolationism and conspiracy theories have clouded the nation’s true identity.

But Bannon, speaking to a capacity crowd at a California Republican Party convention, said Bush had embarrassed himself and didn’t know what he was talking about.

