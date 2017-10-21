Bannon Blasts 'Destructive' Bush For 'Embarrassing Himself' By Mocking Trump

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon on Friday depicted former President George W. Bush as bumbling and inept, faulting him for presiding over a ‘destructive’ presidency during his time in the White House.

Bannon’s scathing remarks amounted to a retort to a Bush speech in New York earlier this week, in which the 43rd president denounced bigotry in Trump-era American politics and warned that the rise of ‘nativism,’ isolationism and conspiracy theories have clouded the nation’s true identity.

But Bannon, speaking to a capacity crowd at a California Republican Party convention, said Bush had embarrassed himself and didn’t know what he was talking about.

Read more