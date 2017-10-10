Bannon: Entire ‘Globalist’ Republican Clique on Capitol Hill Must Go

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) “is an absolute disgrace,” but he’s just one of the many Republican lawmakers who “have total contempt for the base,” Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, said Monday night.

“When you want to talk about why there’s no repeal and replace, why there’s no tax cut, why there’s no tax reform, why there’s no infrastructure bill, you saw it right there,” Bannon told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

“Corker — McConnell and Corker and the entire clique – the establishment globalist clique on Capitol Hill — have to go. If we need any more proof about what they think, you heard it tonight. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Bannon was referring to Sen. Corker’s recent criticism of President Trump.

In a tweet on Sunday, Corker called the Trump White House an adult daycare center.