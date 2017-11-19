Bannon: 'Grassroots Deplorables' Will Run GOP 'Cronies' Out Of Office

Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” radio show on AM 970 in New York City, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his “cronies” would be run out of office by what he called “the grassroots deplorables.”

Bannon said, “Now that he’s afraid, now that he sees that the grassroots movement – whether it’s in Alabama or Arizona or Tennessee or Mississippi – is going to replace his cronies like Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, now he’s scared, and now he’s trying to move more federal judges through the system and really trying to cleave to President Trump’s plan.”

Read more