Bannon: 'Grassroots Deplorables' Will Run GOP 'Cronies' Out Of Office

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” radio show on AM 970 in New York City, former White House chief strategist and Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his “cronies” would be run out of office by what he called “the grassroots deplorables.”

Bannon said, “Now that he’s afraid, now that he sees that the grassroots movement – whether it’s in Alabama or Arizona or Tennessee or Mississippi – is going to replace his cronies like Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, now he’s scared, and now he’s trying to move more federal judges through the system and really trying to cleave to President Trump’s plan.”

Read more


Related Articles

Lois Lerner Fears 'Physical Harm' From Public If IRS Testimony Released

Lois Lerner Fears ‘Physical Harm’ From Public If IRS Testimony Released

Government
Comments
SCHLICHTER: Let's All Savor the Democrats' Pervgate Pain

SCHLICHTER: Let’s All Savor the Democrats’ Pervgate Pain

Government
Comments

Trump Adds 5 Conservative Judges To List Of Possible Supreme Court Picks

Government
Comments

9 US-Funded News Outlets Could Be Forced to Register as ‘Foreign Agents’

Government
Comments

Dem Senator: Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned Following Lewinsky Scandal

Government
Comments

Comments