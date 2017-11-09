Bannon: McConnell should 'tender his resignation'

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Wednesday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should immediately resign from his leadership position and make the move effective after Congress completes its push for tax reform.

The knives are out. Steve Bannon says Mitch McConnell should "tender his resignation". pic.twitter.com/M14STaPQtN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 9, 2017

“I tell you Sean, I’m to the point, that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party, and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation,” Bannon told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Bannon said while McConnell should not leave his post as majority leader during the tax push, he should provide his resignation on Thursday or tonight.

“I think Mitch McConnell, tomorrow, should tender his resignation,” Bannon said.

