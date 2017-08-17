Bannon: No military solution to North Korea
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

President Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon appeared to break with the administration on North Korea Wednesday, saying that he doesn’t believe there is a military solution to the escalating nuclear crisis.

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon told The American Prospect in an interview published Wednesday.

“Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us,” he said.

Bannon’s remarks to the liberal publication are a major break from Trump, who last week promised to meet North Korean aggression with “fire and fury” after the isolated nation announced it was developing a plan to attack the waters around Guam.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

US-South Korea Move Ahead With Missile Shield, China Seethes

US-South Korea Move Ahead With Missile Shield, China Seethes

World at War
Comments
Trump to Discuss Afghanistan Strategy at Camp David

Trump to Discuss Afghanistan Strategy at Camp David

World at War
Comments

U.S.-Backed Forces Steadily Advancing in Raqqa Despite Desperate ISIS Tactics

World at War
Comments

US, Japan conduct air drills after North Korea issues Guam warning

World at War
Comments

Top US general urges China to pressure North Korea

World at War
Comments

Comments