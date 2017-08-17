Bannon: No military solution to North Korea

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon appeared to break with the administration on North Korea Wednesday, saying that he doesn’t believe there is a military solution to the escalating nuclear crisis.

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon told The American Prospect in an interview published Wednesday.

“Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us,” he said.

Bannon’s remarks to the liberal publication are a major break from Trump, who last week promised to meet North Korean aggression with “fire and fury” after the isolated nation announced it was developing a plan to attack the waters around Guam.

Read more