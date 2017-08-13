Bannon on the brink?

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Donald Trump allegedly suspects his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, is behind some White House leaks about fellow staffers, according to a new report.

Sources reportedly told Axios that West Wing staff believe Bannon was behind leaks about National Security Adviser HR McMaster and that Bannon’s job could be in jeopardy.

Trump has been ‘irritated’ with Bannon following a series of Breitbart reports targeting McMaster, according to the report.. Bannon was formerly the executive chairman of Breitbart.

Also in the report, sources say Trump has been fed-up with what he views as self-promotion by Bannon.

One such example includes Bannon’s extensive cooperation with Josh Green, a reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek, as he wrote his book titled Devil’s Bargain.

The cover showed Bannon sharing equal billing with Trump.

