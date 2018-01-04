Bannon Praises Trump: POTUS ‘Is a Great Man… I Support Him Day In and Day Out’

“The President of the United States is a great man,” said Breitbart News’s Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Bannon’s comments came in response to Justin from California, a caller-in to Breitbart News Tonight noting President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of Bannon.

Partial transcript below.

JUSTIN: First of all, I think [Donald Trump] made a huge mistake, Steve, bashing you like he did today on Twitter. That was devastating to me. I hope in the future you can forgive him for that when we come to 2020, because I’m sure he’s going to need your help. BANNON: The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump Miracle speech or on the show or on the website, so I don’t you have to worry about that. But I appreciate the kind words. JUSTIN: Yeah, that just made me sick to my stomach, though.

“[Donald Trump] got sucked in by fake news, or trolled,” said Gayle in Alabama, another caller-in to Breitbart News Tonight, framing the president as being fooled by cultivated drama via the Hollywood Reporter’s Michael Wolff.

