Bannon Predicts Trump Will Win In A Blowout In 2020 [VIDEO]

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon predicted on Saturday that President Trump will win the 2020 election with 400 electoral college votes.

The Breitbart News chairman, speaking at the Value Voters Summit in Washington, D.C., predicted the blowout in response to a recent report by Vanity Fair claiming that he has told confidantes that Trump has only a 30 percent chance of completing his first term in office.

“I hate to break the news to [Vanity Fair editor] Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair, but President Trump is not only going to finish this term, but he will win with 400 electoral votes in 2020,” Bannon told the audience at the conservative event.

Vanity Fair reported last week that several months ago, when Bannon was still at the White House, he told Trump that his presidency was at risk, not because of impeachment, but because of the 25th Amendment, which allows a majority of the Cabinet to oust a president.

