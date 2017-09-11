Bannon Slams GOP Establishment, Bush Administration 'Idiots' On 60 Minutes

Steve Bannon gave a wide-ranging, must watch interview to 60 Minutes which aired Sunday.

Politico accurately ranked Bannon number one on their political movers and shakers list early this week and this interview makes it clear why it’s much deserved. Stephen Bannon is the only “mainstream” figure other than Donald Trump who represents anything real.

The most interesting part is where Bannon says Trump embraced the establishment at the beginning of his presidency for the sake of practicality so he could staff a government and attempt to govern.

[Note: The embed is broken because CBS is incompetent.]

Even though the interview is heavily edited, it’s somewhat excusable as it’s around 26 minutes. They have a few extras on their website.

It’s really past time these news organizations start releasing their full, unedited interviews online. Nonetheless, the best extra is where he says the Democrats need a civil war in their party because they have “no Breitbart” that is actually challenging the establishment crooks who run their party. As he notes, Bernie Sanders was too cowardly to challenge Hillary Clinton and the donor class and hacks like Rachel Maddow are nothing but establishment shills.

It’s a serious issue as their party is a fractured coalition held together only by hatred for pure-Americana Americans and all they represent.

From CBS News: