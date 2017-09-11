Bannon: The Russia Investigation Is ‘A Waste Of Time’ [VIDEO]

The investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign is “a waste of time” and “a farce,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

“There’s nothing to the Russia investigation. It’s a waste of time,” Bannon told Charlie Rose during the interview, his first since being fired from the White House last month.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a wide-ranging investigation of Russia’s meddling in the presidential campaign. The probe is looking at whether there was any collusion between the Trump camp and Kremlin as well as whether Russian government operatives attempted to infiltrate the campaign.

But Bannon, who joined the Trump team last August after leaving Breitbart News, indicated in the interview that not only does he not believe the collusion allegation, but also that he’s not so sure that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the election at all.

Read more