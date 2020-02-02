Bannon: Trump Shouldn't Deliver SOTU Until AFTER Senate Impeachment Acquittal

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon called for President Trump to delay his State of the Union address until after he’s been formally acquitted by the Senate.

Bannon warned that Democrats are preparing “counter narratives” for every policy victory Trump outlines during his SOTU on Tuesday.

“It’s unacceptable that they’re going to have [the Senate impeachment vote] the following day after his State of the Union. And you know what they’re going to do. They’re going to have a counter narrative to everything the president says,” Bannon said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“If I was the president, I’d say, ‘Hey look. Let’s do it the following Tuesday, let’s do it the night of New Hampshire. I’ll address the nation and see how they like that.'”

Bannon went on to say that Trump should unleash the full weight of the Senate’s investigative powers to expose the Democrat coup against him.

“Trump’s right. It is the crime of the century,” Bannon said. “There was an attempted coup here. That’s what has to come out. And you don’t have to depend upon conservative media to do that.”

“Let’s use the official apparatus of what the Framers set up,” he continued. “We need to bring the whistleblower, we need to bring Adam Schiff as a fact witness, we need the second whistleblower, we need the entire apparatus. We need their phone records, their text messages, and we need to have them up there addressing the American people.”

“Nancy Pelosi and these people are not going to stop. The formal acquittal vote on Wednesday is just the curtain coming down on one act. They’re going to continue on,” he added.

