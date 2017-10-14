Bannon: Trump Will Win 400 Electoral Votes in 2020

Image Credits: Getty.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Saturday that he expects President Trump to win with 400 electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., one day after Trump spoke at the event, Bannon predicted that there is more in store for his former boss than just completing his first term in office.

Trump is going to “win with 400 electoral votes in 2020,” Bannon said.

