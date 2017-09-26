Bannon warns GOP establishment: ‘Your day of reckoning is coming’

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon reportedly said during a Monday night rally in Alabama that the Republican establishment faces a “day of reckoning.”

“For Mitch McConnell and Ward Baker and Karl Rove and Steven Law — all the instruments that tried to destroy Judge Moore and his family — your day of reckoning is coming,” Bannon told the crowd, according to Politico.

Bannon made the remarks at a rally for former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who on Tuesday faces off against Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) in the GOP Senate primary runoff.

Bannon was referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), former senior advisor to President George W. Bush Karl Rove, former National Republican Senatorial Committee executive director Ward Baker, and Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law.

