Bar "Set Low" for Yemen Peace Talks

Image Credits: United Nations OCHA / Flickr.

Peace talks between Yemen’s government and rivals aimed at ending four years of devastating war will open on Thursday in Sweden, the UN announced.

No breakthrough is expected at the talks, which mark the first meeting between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels, linked to Iran, since 2016 — when more than 100 days of negotiations failed to end a war that has now claimed upwards of 10,000 lives and pushed 14 million people to the brink of famine.

Analysts and UN sources have set a low bar for the talks, which they say aim for “confidence-building” between the two parties, at war since 2015.

