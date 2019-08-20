Barack & Michelle Obama's First Netflix Movie Is An Anti-Trump Documentary

Barack and Michelle Obama are gearing up for the release of their new Netflix film, American Factory, which explores the Unites States’ heartland economy.

The Obamas’ film, which largely profiles a factory in Ohio, has been described as “anti-Trump” in a review published in POLITICO.

Trade issues and the loss of manufacturing jobs was one of the biggest themes of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run, and since becoming president, Trump has been taking on China over trade.

