Barack Obama accuses Donald Trump of trying to 'kneecap the Post Office' to 'discourage people from voting'

Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump for trying to ‘actively kneecap’ the postal service to disenfranchise voters.

Obama did not say Trump’s name but did refer to the ‘president’ in his interview on the podcast of David Plouffe, his former campaign manager, in some of his harshest, direct criticism of Trump to date.

‘What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,’ Obama said. ‘What we’ve never seen before is a President say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.”

‘That’s sort of unheard of,’ he added.

Obama’s criticism comes as the U.S. Postal Service is entering a crisis stage – under attack from President Trump who has falsely said mail-in ballots cause voter fraud and called the post office unable to handle the millions of ballots expected to go through it for the November contest.

