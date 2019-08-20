Barack Obama Barred A Member Of The Israeli Knesset From Visiting US In 2012

Critics called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to bar two freshman Democratic congresswomen from entering Israel “unprecedented” — but just seven years ago, former President Barack Obama barred a member of the Israeli Knesset from entering the U.S.

When news broke that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not allow freshman Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, pundits and political figures alike were quick to voice their criticisms.

The ban is a stunning, unprecedented step, one that signals Israel, long a bastion of democracy in the Middle East, cannot tolerate criticism. For Netanyahu it sends message that he is Trump’s puppet, willing to damage the long-term relationship with US https://t.co/awuMZSDozc — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 15, 2019

1. The decision by Israel to ban Tlaib & Omar is unprecedented and a massive slap in the face of the US Congress. Bibi, Trump & their allies seem determined to end the bipartisan nature of the US-Israel relationship for their own short-term political benefit. — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) August 15, 2019

On Israel barring Reps Tlaib/Omar from visiting: @kwelker says, “It is unprecedented, and it’s a remarkable political strategy. Effectively you have an American president siding with a foreign government essentially trying to punish his opponents here at home.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 16, 2019

I have always been a stalwart supporter of Israel—a vital partner that shares our democratic values. No democracy should deny entry to visitors based on the content of their ideas—even ideas they strongly object to. And no leader of the free world should encourage them to do so. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 15, 2019

But The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro reminded former Vice President Joe Biden of the Obama administration’s move to ban Israeli Knesset member Michael Ben Ari in 2012.

Remember that time the Obama administration barred a member of Israeli Knesset from entering the United States in 2012? Because you were vice president at the time. https://t.co/kBl47NJ9Tn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 15, 2019

Read more



Bill Maher switches between angel of light and angel of dark, and has recently been heard criticizing the boycot Israel movement.