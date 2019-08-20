Barack Obama Barred A Member Of The Israeli Knesset From Visiting US In 2012

Image Credits: Obama White House.

Critics called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to bar two freshman Democratic congresswomen from entering Israel “unprecedented” — but just seven years ago, former President Barack Obama barred a member of the Israeli Knesset from entering the U.S.

When news broke that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not allow freshman Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, pundits and political figures alike were quick to voice their criticisms.

But The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro reminded former Vice President Joe Biden of the Obama administration’s move to ban Israeli Knesset member Michael Ben Ari in 2012.

Bill Maher switches between angel of light and angel of dark, and has recently been heard criticizing the boycot Israel movement.


