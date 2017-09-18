Barack Obama Foundation: The Next Clinton Foundation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Barack Obama Foundation appears to be following the path of the Clinton Foundation, utilizing a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity to structure a wide-ranging international criminal fraud, New York-based financial analyst Charles Ortel warned Infowars.com.

Ortel describes that the Clinton Foundation expansion into the Clinton Global Initiative, as well as self-defining without IRS approval the organization’s ability to accept tax-exempt funds for a wide range of causes – including combating HIV/AIDS in Africa, fighting “climate change,” and assisting earthquake victims in India, Southeast Asia, and Haiti – as a form of “Initiative Shuffle.”

“‘The Initiative Shuffle’ is in no way permitted as a lawful means to alter the purposes of a tax-exempt organization,” Ortel insists.

Ortel noted that “a federally authorized ‘charity’ is only allowed to pursue specific purposes that must be limited to those which actually lessen the burden of government. These purposes are clearly defined in Federal statutes and regulations.”

The Barack Obama Foundation has announced it will sponsor a “civics summit” to be held in Chicago on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, in what Ortel considers an illegal expansion of the “charity’s” mission beyond the 501(c)(3) authority granted the organization by the IRS.

“We’re bringing together hundreds of leaders from all around the world for a hands-on exchange of ideas in my hometown – and the future site of the Obama Presidential Center – the city of Chicago,” Obama said in a video announcing the summit. “This leadership summit will be a place to gather and learn from one another, and then go back to your communities to lead others in the hard work of change.”

USA Today reported on Sept. 13 that the Barack Obama Foundation was launching its first set of initiatives since former President Barack Obama left office, including a summit for civic leaders to be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, “bringing in hundreds of civic leaders from around the world to discuss ideas and solutions.”

According to USA Today, the Barack Obama Foundation also announced a fellowship for “civic innovators,” described as people who are working with others to “tackle big challenges,” with the foundation subsequently planning to hold “training days” in Chicago, Boston, and Tempe, Arizona.

Ortel pointed out that the Clinton Foundation and the Barack Obama Foundation both received IRS approval to accept federally tax-deductible donations for the primary purpose of creating a “Presidential Library” to house “Presidential Records”, under an agreement with the National Archives and Records Administration, structured to comply with applicable federal and state laws

Yet, on their own, both foundations self-defined a much broader set of purposes, clearly violating the federal laws regulating the operation of 501(c)(3) organizations and Presidential Libraries, as the beginning step in the “vast, criminal conspiracy” Ortel has repeatedly insisted the Clinton Foundation has become.

“In supporting materials attached to the Form 1023, the Barack Obama Foundation claims it will establish a Presidential Library and work with National Records and Archives Administration (NARA) to negotiate a joint use and operating agreement,” Ortel pointed out.

“That said, a federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) is only allowed to carry out “activities” that are solely in furtherance of its authorized and limited tax-exempt purposes as set forth in its Articles of Incorporation.”

“The Barack Obama Foundation’s Articles of Incorporation do not contain a list of purposes that is specific enough to meet legal requirements and certainly do not call for holding a series of ‘civics summits’ around the country,” Ortel pointed out.

Here are the basic facts supporting Ortel’s argument regarding how the Barack Obama Foundation sprang into existence and subsequently started operating:

The Barack Obama Foundation was incorporated in the District of Columbia on Jan. 31, 2014, while President Obama was still in office and while Hillary Clinton schemed to replace him.

Following initial incorporation, the Barack Obama Foundation may have registered to solicit contributions within Washington, D.C. and in 37 out of 50 states, if disclosures contained in its Annual Report to the IRS on Form 990 regarding inception through year-end 2014 are accurate.

On June 21, 2014, the Barack Obama Foundation filed Form 1023 with the IRS, seeking authorization to operate as a 501(c)(3) charity.

In the attachments to the Form 1023, the Barack Obama Foundation further specified that the purpose of the organization was to create a Presidential Library that would comply with the Presidential Library Act, as well as all NARA requirements on the operation of the Presidential Library.

On July 9, 2014, the Barack Obama Foundation filed Form CHAR410 with the state of New York, applying for authority to operate as a charitable organization.

That filing specified the purpose of the Barack Obama Foundation was to develop and plan for a Presidential Center that would include a Presidential Library.

Form CHAR410 additionally specified the Presidential Library constructed by the Foundation would comply “with the statutory requirements outlined in the Presidential Libraries Act, by which the endowment necessary for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to operate the Presidential Library that is created and funded.”

A review of filings for the Barack Obama Foundation in other states is ongoing

Charles Ortel explained to Infowars.com that the Clinton Foundation made similar errors in its initial organization and operation.

Note the following facts regarding the formation of the Clinton Foundation, also supporting Ortel’s argument:

The William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation was created Oct. 23, 1997, its primary purpose was to solicit charitable donations to build the Clinton presidential library. It is not yet clear when the Clinton Foundation began registering in Washington, D.C. or in U.S. states. It is also not clear why the Clinton Foundation failed to file an initial Annual Report to the IRS concerning inception through year-end 1997.

The William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation submitted to the IRS the application for permission to allow charitable donors to make tax deductible contributions on Dec. 23, 1997, consisting of IRS Form 1023, making clear the primary purpose for which the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation was created was the design, construction, and endowment of the Clinton Presidential archival depository, otherwise known as the Clinton Library, to be constructed in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Jan. 29, 1998, the IRS determination letter notified the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation that the IRS, based on the foundation’s application for recognition of tax-exemption, had determined the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation was permitted to accept tax-exempt donations “as an organization described in Section 501(c)(3).”

By Bill Clinton’s own admission, the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation started soliciting donations in numerous locations for international purposes and for projects far afield from operating a Presidential Library complex in Little Rock, Arkansas months after the Clinton family departed the White House.

“Simply put, a nonprofit corporation’s tax-exempt purposes must be set forth in specific terms in its articles of incorporation,” Ortel said.

“A federally authorized tax-exempt charity, purporting to donate a Presidential Library that holds Presidential Records must comply with all applicable laws and may not engage in any illegal activities,” he noted. “Fundraising, as both supposed charities have done, across state lines, using false and materially misleading disclosures is fraught with legal peril.”

“The Barack Obama Foundation is organized as a District of Columbia non-profit authorized by the IRS to take funds to build the Obama Presidential Library and to work out an agreement with NARA to house the Obama presidential papers – not to be running civics summits, regardless how well intentioned those civics summits may be,” Ortel concluded.