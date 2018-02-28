Barack Obama: ‘We Didn’t Have a Scandal that Embarrassed Us’ in My Presidency

Former President Barack Obama denied that his administration had any scandals that embarrassed him or his team.

It is unclear why Obama clarified that there were no scandals “that embarrassed us.”

“There were mistakes,” he admitted. “We’d screw up, but there wasn’t anything venal during eight years. I know that seems like a low bar, but you look at the presidency; that’s no small thing.”

Conservatives remember the Obama years differently, citing the Fast and Furious scandal, the IRS scandal, wiretapping journalists, the terror attacks in Benghazi, delivering pallets of cash to Iran, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server for government emails.

Obama’s speech at MIT was strictly off the record, but Reason acquired the audio.

The former president also insisted there was not much drama either, thanks to his leadership and organization skills.

