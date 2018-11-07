Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

Former President Barack Obama broke his brief post-presidency silence to campaign for Democrats in the midterms, but all of his risky campaign bets came up short.

Obama held campaign rallies for losing candidates Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly, Democrat candidate for Governor Richard Cordray in Ohio, Democrat candidate for governor in Florida Andrew Gillum, and Democrat candidate for governor in Georgia Stacey Abrams.

The former president urged Democrats to oppose President Donald Trump, calling it the most important election in their lifetimes. Democrats successfully gained a majority in the House of Representatives but fell short in the Senate.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

GOP Video Mocks Dems For "Blue Wave" That Never Appeared

GOP Video Mocks Dems For “Blue Wave” That Never Appeared

U.S. News
Comments
Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

U.S. News
Comments

Van Jones on Election Results: My Heart is Breaking!

U.S. News
comments

Now That America Has Given The Crazies Control Of The House, They Plan To Hit Trump With A Wave Of Subpoenas

U.S. News
comments

NANCY? Pelosi urges cheers ‘for pre-existing conditions’, breaks into awkward victory dance

U.S. News
comments

Comments