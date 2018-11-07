Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

Former President Barack Obama broke his brief post-presidency silence to campaign for Democrats in the midterms, but all of his risky campaign bets came up short.

Obama held campaign rallies for losing candidates Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly, Democrat candidate for Governor Richard Cordray in Ohio, Democrat candidate for governor in Florida Andrew Gillum, and Democrat candidate for governor in Georgia Stacey Abrams.

The former president urged Democrats to oppose President Donald Trump, calling it the most important election in their lifetimes. Democrats successfully gained a majority in the House of Representatives but fell short in the Senate.

