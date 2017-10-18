Barbara Walters Under Fire For Corey Feldman Interview After Weinstein Revelations

The social media universe is calling on Barbara Walters to apologize to Corey Feldman for a years-old video that is recirculating of when Feldman spoke out about sex abuse in Hollywood on “The View.”

Feldman, who has spoken publicly about the abuse he suffered along with fellow ‘80s star Corey Haim, appeared on “The View” in 2013 and did not shy away from speaking out about the powerful person in Hollywood that harmed him.

Walters challenged his claim in the sit-down that is now making the rounds as allegations of abuse mount against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Read more