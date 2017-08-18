Barcelona attack van driver on the run

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a van that crashed into a crowd in Barcelona, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

The white van mounted the pavement of Las Ramblas, the main tourist area in the city, and hit dozens of people on Thursday afternoon.

Police have arrested three people over the attack – but they are still hunting for the driver of the vehicle, who is said to have fled on foot.

He was identified by Spanish news agency EFE as Moussa Oukabir.

He is the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, whose ID was used to rent the van and whose photo police released in the aftermath of the attack.

