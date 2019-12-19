Barr Calls Comey a Liar

Image Credits: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images.

Attorney General William Barr said ex-FBI Director James Comey’s claim that the Trump/Russia probe was run “seven layers” below him is a total lie.

Going even further, Barr also said the Trump/Russia probe was actually handled by a “very small group of very high level officials” during Comey’s tenure.

“The idea that this was seven layers below him is simply not true,” Barr told Fox’s Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. “…I think that one of the problems with what happened was precisely that they pulled the investigation up to the executive floors, and it was run and birddogged by a very small group of very high-level officials.”

Earlier, Comey distanced himself from the Trump/Russia probe under his watch by claiming he was “seven layers” above the investigation ran by “career professionals” which the Inspector General faulted with “17 serious errors.”

