Barr Rips Big Tech for Being “Pawns of Chinese Influence”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr slammed America’s tech and entertainment giants for allowing themselves to become “pawns” of China’s Communist Party.

Barr warned that U.S. firms’ shortsightedness was enabling China’s rise during his Thursday speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Michigan.

“The Chinese Communist Party thinks in terms of decades and centuries, while we tend to focus on the next quarterly earnings report,” said Barr. “America’s big tech companies have also allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence.”

“Corporations such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple have shown themselves all too willing to collaborate with the [Chinese Communist party].”

He framed his case to the tech giants by claiming the PRC ultimately wanted to replace them.

“Appeasing the PRC may bring short term relief…but in the end, PRC’s goal is to replace you,” warned Barr.

Coincidentally, just as Barr was giving his speech, a New York Times reporter revealed that Twitter had censored his tweet about the forced sterilization campaign in Uygur women.

Here is the twitter notice I got. pic.twitter.com/UbqDDsTVxm — Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) July 16, 2020



Barr also called out America’s entertainment industry for kowtowing to Beijing, even singling out Disney, for pushing CCP propaganda.

“I suspect Walt Disney would be disheartened to see how the company he founded deals with the foreign dictatorships of our day,” said Barr.

Lastly, Barr stressed that a China superpower would not be “hospitable” for freedom-loving peoples of the world.

“Globalization does not always point in the direction of greater freedom,” said Barr. “A world marching to the beat of Communist China’s drums will not be a hospitable one for institutions that depend on free markets, free trade, or the free exchange of ideas.”



