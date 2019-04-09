Barr to Release Mueller Report With Color-Coded Redactions

Attorney General Bill Barr said he would release the full Mueller Report next week with color-coded redactions to help alleviate concerns of a “cover-up” while complying with federal law.

The four color categories include:

– Grand jury material

– Classified information

– Material tied to ongoing cases, and

– Information that could harm peripheral third parties

This, of course, won’t satisfy Democrats who are demanding Barr release an unredacted report, but what they’re asking him to do is break the law because he’s required to withhold such information per federal statue, according to House Republicans.



Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said he could force Barr to provide an unredacted report if he proceeds with impeachment against the president, but this lead to a scathing response by Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.)

“Perhaps you are loath to begin an impeachment hearing when the facts do not support one,” said Collins. “Instead, you refuse to head down that path for political reasons, and have chosen the path of greatest resistance, and least legality – attacking the Attorney General for refusing to break the law while misleading the American public about what the law requires or allows.”

It’s unprecedented for the government to bother with color-coding redactions; typically, reports are redacted with black ink and nothing else.

And it’s likely that Democrats will soon move past Russiagate given the apparent lack of impeachable bombshells the report has produced combined with the president’s 53% approval rating per establishment polls.



