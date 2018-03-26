Bataclan Massacre Survivor: Anti-gun Students ‘Disgusting Vile Abusers Of The Dead’

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, who survived a mass shooting in Paris, blasted student organizers of the March for our Lives anti-gun protests, saying they “insult the memory of those who were killed” last month.

In an Instragram post Sunday, the Bataclan massacre survivor slammed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students for “exploiting the death of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention.”

“Obviously….The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against Murder) is to……..pass another Law!…..Genius!!!” Hughes wrote on Sunday.

“…but before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention….and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!!” the outspoken vocalist added.

The criticism was posted alongside a meme highlighting how banning guns to stop mass shootings was similar to a male severing his own penis to stop rape.

Hughes wrote the students were “playing hooky at the expense of 16 your classmates blood,” and claimed the “protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty.”

“It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting,” the singer wrote.

Hughes received backlash after he asserted France’s gun control laws did nothing to save any of the victims at the Bataclan theater the night of the massacre.

He was subsequently banned from playing at the Paris theater after speaking out against Muslim security staff at the venue he believed may have been involved in coordinating the deadly attack at his show.

Over 130 people died at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13, 2015, when numerous Islamic terrorists launched a coordinated attack at an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

