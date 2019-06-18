Bataclan Survivor Recognized As 131st Victim After Suicide

Guillaume Valette, a survivor of the 2015 Bataclan attack who killed himself two years later has been officially recognized as the 131st victim of the attacks.

While he had not been physically harmed during the terror attack in November of 2015, Guillaume Valette was left with severe post-traumatic stress disorder which deteriorated to the point where, in 2017, he hanged himself, Le Parisien reports.

Following his suicide, Valette’s parents pushed to have him recognized as a victim of the attack with their lawyer presenting an expert who testified that the 30-year-old had no prior psychiatric history prior to the attack.

Psychiatrist Dr. Catherine Wong testified before a court regarding the case saying, “It can be established that the trauma of 13/11/15 was responsible for a state of post-traumatic stress in Mr. Guillaume Valette, who was complicated by a major depressive episode […] and that suicide had been a complication of this major depressive episode. The suicide of Mr. Valette Guillaume is, therefore, the ultimate consequence of the attack of 13/11/15.”

