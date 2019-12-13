Batman Nemesis The Joker Helps Trump Get Re-Elected In New Comic

Comic book author Frank Miller’s latest publication, The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, blatantly mocks President Trump by showing villains Darkseid and Joker working to get him re-elected.

While Trump isn’t directly named in the book, obvious references to him are found multiple times.

The two villains are seen helping a man resembling the president’s physique into the Oval Office, and the Trumpian character also repeats some of Donald’s most popular phrases.

For example, the character says, “It’s going to be beautiful! You’re gonna love it! You’re gonna love every inch of it! I’m talking streets so safe you can let your kids go play and not even think about ’em!”

Additionally, a jacket worn by the Joker is made of a U.S. flag and sports the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back, mocking a similar jacket worn by First Lady Melania Trump last year.

Apparently, Miller hasn’t heard the phrase, “Get woke, go broke,” which essentially means companies who try to adhere to liberal political correctness tend to lose money in the aftermath.

