Battered Joe Biden Drops 10 Points After First Debate

Support for Joe Biden dropped 10 points after he struggled to defend his anti-busing record during the first Democratic presidential debate performance of his 2020 bid.

While the former vice president commanded 41.5% support among likely Democratic voters before the first presidential debate, spanning across Wednesday and Thursday, his support plummeted to 31.5% afterwards, according to a Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll.

California Sen. Kamala Harris attacked Biden during Thursday’s debate in Miami for working with segregationist senators in the 1970s to oppose federal desegregation busing.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, told Biden during the debate.

Biden argued that he has long supported and fought for civil rights and refused to apologize for his opposition to Education Department-mandated busing.

