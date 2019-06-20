Battle Lines Are Drawn as Cable Networks Skip Trump Kickoff

When President Trump kicked off his reelection campaign in Orlando, two of the three cable news networks chose to blow it off.

MSNBC didn’t air any of the speech, and CNN dumped out of it after a few brief minutes (just as Trump started bashing the press and the crowd chanted “CNN sucks”). Instead, they had their own pundits and prognosticators talk throughout the event and spent yesterday critiquing the speech that they decided not to share with viewers.

This is an important moment.

