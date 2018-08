A Santa Rosa Family is celebrating the first day of school Monday because, thanks to a judge’s order, their five-year-old child will be able to attend her first day of kindergarten and bring her medical marijuana on campus.

When Brooke Adams walks onto campus Monday morning she will be setting a legal precedent.

Brooke will be one of the first children in the country — and the first in California — to be legally allowed to be given medical marijuana at school.

