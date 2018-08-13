Bayer Shares Fall 10 Percent After Monsanto's Roundup Cancer Trial

Image Credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr.

Bayer shares plunged more than 10 percent on Monday after a California jury ordered the German company’s newly acquired Monsanto subsidiary to pay $289 million for not warning of cancer risks posed by its main weed killer.

The case against Monsanto, bought by Bayer this year for $63 billion, is the first of more than 5,000 similar lawsuits over the company’s glyphosate-based weedkillers, including its Roundup brand, across the United States.

Monsanto said on Friday that it would appeal against the verdict which is the latest episode in a long-running debate over claims that exposure to Roundup can cause cancer.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

10 Numbers That Prove That America’s Current Financial Condition Is A Horror Show

10 Numbers That Prove That America’s Current Financial Condition Is A Horror Show

Economy
Comments
Preserve Our Fisheries by Expanding Private Property Rights

Preserve Our Fisheries by Expanding Private Property Rights

Economy
Comments

Chinese Social Media Stock Blowing Facebook, Twitter Out of Water

Economy
comments

Trump Bringing Former Inmates Back to Work

Economy
comments

China Should Cut Its Losses In the Trade War By Conceding Defeat to Donald Trump

Economy
comments

Comments