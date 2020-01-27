BBC Airs Footage of Lebron James During Report on Kobe Bryant Death

UK media outlet BBC botched a report on the death of Kobe Bryant when it instead aired footage of LA Laker colleague Lebron James.

In footage captured from the BBC Sunday, a reporter pays tribute to Bryant, while b-roll footage plays showing #23 Lebron James, with his name clearly visible on his jersey.

I genuinely cannot believe that the actual BBC News at 10 just did this pic.twitter.com/n6csMV9OOG — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 26, 2020

“His list of achievements is long. An all-star,” a voiceover says, as video Lebron James dunking plays. “An NBA champion and an olympic gold medalist, he was unashamedly competitive.”

A Twitter user criticized the network for airing the wrong footage, saying, “I genuinely cannot believe that the actual BBC News at 10 just did this.”

A BBC News editor later released a statement apologizing for the error.

“In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”

In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) January 26, 2020

The BBC wasn’t the only network that stumbled over the breaking news.

Over on MSNBC, a reporter made another egregious error when she accidentally uttered the “n-word” on-air.

Ummm @MSNBC, that corespondent needs to be pulled off for that n-word drop. pic.twitter.com/oIXk6Mbxo0 — Chad Heimann (@chadsalty) January 26, 2020

Bryant tragically passed away along with eight others, including his daughter, on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

