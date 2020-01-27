BBC Airs Footage of Lebron James During Report on Kobe Bryant Death

UK media outlet BBC botched a report on the death of Kobe Bryant when it instead aired footage of LA Laker colleague Lebron James.

In footage captured from the BBC Sunday, a reporter pays tribute to Bryant, while b-roll footage plays showing #23 Lebron James, with his name clearly visible on his jersey.

“His list of achievements is long. An all-star,” a voiceover says, as video Lebron James dunking plays. “An NBA champion and an olympic gold medalist, he was unashamedly competitive.”

A Twitter user criticized the network for airing the wrong footage, saying, “I genuinely cannot believe that the actual BBC News at 10 just did this.”

A BBC News editor later released a statement apologizing for the error.

“In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”

The BBC wasn’t the only network that stumbled over the breaking news.

Over on MSNBC, a reporter made another egregious error when she accidentally uttered the “n-word” on-air.

Bryant tragically passed away along with eight others, including his daughter, on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Alex Jones discusses the tragic death of NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant

Comments