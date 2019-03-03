BBC CANCELS Count Dankula Appearance on New Panel Show

BBC Scotland have cancelled the telly appearance of ‘Nazi pug’ man Mark Meechan after furious backlash from Scots.

The YouTuber, known as Count Dankula, was set to appear on a panel show run by the new BBC channel.

BBC Scotland’s response to today’s Mail on Sunday story. pic.twitter.com/BPGW25GecQ — BBC Scotland Corp (@bbcscotcorp) March 3, 2019

But after viewers complained about his scheduled appearance, BBC chiefs performed the dramatic U-turn and revealed he would no longer be broadcast.

