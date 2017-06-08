The BBC has been caught-red-handed censoring part of an interview where an eyewitness says Muslim attackers shouted “Allah” before they stabbed a woman in London.

Just like CNN got caught staging a Muslim anti-terror protest, this is yet more evidence of the establishment trying to frame the narrative that terrorism has ‘nothing to do with Islam’.

