The BBC has been caught-red-handed censoring part of an interview where an eyewitness says Muslim attackers shouted “Allah” before they stabbed a woman in London.
Just like CNN got caught staging a Muslim anti-terror protest, this is yet more evidence of the establishment trying to frame the narrative that terrorism has ‘nothing to do with Islam’.
Please share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoOH-Qk740
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71
*********************
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.