The BBC has been caught-red-handed censoring part of an interview where an eyewitness says Muslim attackers shouted “Allah” before they stabbed a woman in London.

Just like CNN got caught staging a Muslim anti-terror protest, this is yet more evidence of the establishment trying to frame the narrative that terrorism has ‘nothing to do with Islam’.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.