BBC Deletes Tweet Promoting "Debate" on Whether Honor Killings Are Good or Bad

The BBC was left red faced after a huge backlash to a tweet which suggested that there should be a “debate” around whether honor killings are justified or not.

18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun fled Saudi Arabia after renouncing Islam, which is punishable by death in the Gulf Kingdom.

After arriving in Bangkok, al-Qunun was originally set to be returned to Kuwait, where her family, who she claims had threatened to kill her, were waiting.

However, after a live tweeting campaign that captured global attention, she was declared a legitimate refugee by the UN and is now likely to be given asylum in Australia.

Hi @bbcasiannetwork – why did you delete this? Is it because asking to "debate" whether honor killings are good or not is a horrific idea? pic.twitter.com/QOQkoCJiYS — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 9, 2019

The BBC’s Asian Network responded to the story by asking in a tweet, “18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun fled Saudi Arabia as she said her family would kill her for choosing to leave Islam – do you respect her decision?”

The tweet, which was basically asking whether honor killings should be respected or not, received a huge backlash.

“Am I to believe that any other answer than “Yes” was acceptable?” asked one respondent.

“If that isn’t sufficient reason to abandon the religion, it’s hard to imagine what stronger argument it would take. Your own parents driven to murder you over apostasy?” asked another.

The same network previously received criticism for asking, “Should the UK have a law against blasphemy?” – although that tweet wasn’t deleted.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.