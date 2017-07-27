BBC Depicts Black People as "Typical" Family in Roman Britain

The left is literally trying to re-write history to pretend Britain always had mass immigration.
This is dangerous & incredibly deceptive.
Few things are more insidious than attempting to re-write history to achieve your unhinged political agenda.
Resist all attempts to historically normalize politically correct myths.
Who controls the past controls the future.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.