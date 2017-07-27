BBC Depicts Black People as "Typical" Family in Roman Britain


The left is literally trying to re-write history to pretend Britain always had mass immigration.

This is dangerous & incredibly deceptive.

Few things are more insidious than attempting to re-write history to achieve your unhinged political agenda.

Resist all attempts to historically normalize politically correct myths.

Who controls the past controls the future.

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


