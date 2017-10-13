BBC Gives Transgender Model Platform to Assert 'White Race is Violent'

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf was given a platform by Britain’s national broadcaster the BBC to assert that the white race is “violent”.

Bergdorf was recently in the headlines for launching a racist tirade against white people, forcing L’Oreal to end its relationship with her.

Doubling down on her hatred, Bergdorf repeated the same sentiments on BBC This Week, remarking, “The uncomfortable truth is that the white race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on earth.”

"The uncomfortable truth is that the white race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on earth" @MunroeBergdorf in #bbctw film pic.twitter.com/TePO0S1RhX — BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) October 12, 2017

She went on to assert that the UK, which allows over 300,000 net immigrants to enter the country every year, was a “deeply racist society” and had “built its success on the enslavement of non-white people.”

Bergdorf then claims that people are born racist and that it is “inherited” and “passed down through privilege”.

Absent from her argument is the fact that the British were the first in the world to end slavery, a practice that still takes place in numerous countries around the globe – none of which are white.

Some people responded to the video by urging others to report it to regulator Ofcom and even the police.

"Rather than draping themselves in the flag, British sport stars should take a knee" – @kehinde_andrews #viewsnight pic.twitter.com/ZFyGwEGkiY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 12, 2017

In another clip that aired on BBC Newsnight, Kehinde Andrews, the Chair of ‘Organisation of Black Unity’ called for British sports stars to kneel for the national anthem because “racism is so ingrained that it is part of the DNA of the nation.”

Admitting that British police rarely kill anyone, Andrews proceeded to complain that black people were not getting enough welfare and adequate housing because of “the British Empire” and its “genocide, slavery and colonialism”.

Both speakers are seemingly unaware of the irony of them complaining about being “oppressed” while simultaneously being given a platform on a taxpayer-funded national broadcaster to whine about how oppressed they are.

