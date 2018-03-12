BBC Ignores Massive New Child Grooming Scandal

What on earth is going on at the BBC, supposedly the unbiased, beating heart of taxpayer-funded broadcasting?

It’s just been revealed that there’s potentially Britain’s biggest ever industrial scale child abuse scandal in Telford, with around 1,000 girls reportedly drugged, raped and/or sexually abused over a 40 year period. The reports pointed to young girls once again being let down across the board, with those working for the local Council viewing abused children as prostitutes. There was also the usual politically correct nonsense when it came to abusers who were Asian.

But what does the BBC do to cover this story? Well, absolutely nothing, of course!

